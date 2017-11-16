Scarlett Moffatt Has The Best Comeback To Her Body-Shamers

She's not here for your hate, thank you very much

If anyone can offer good life advice, it’s current Queen of the Jungle, Scarlett Moffatt.

Scarlett has been subject to a lot of mean comments about her appearance over the years, often speaking out about her experience with bullies.

She’s known for her cracking sense of humour and ability to look on the bright side, and now the Gogglebox alumni has revealed an excellent motto she has for when nasty comments come her way.

‘Bullies are like sandpaper – the more they wear you down, the more polished you end up becoming,’ the 27-year-old told Closer. ‘It’s taught me to never make anyone feel how those bullies make me feel.’

Wise words.

Known for being possibly the most relatable girl, ever, Scarlett’s never lost that love for a takeaway, even when she got down to a size six last year.

Her new book, Sofa So Good: Me Life Story came out last month and in it she writes: ‘I’m not superhuman; I’m just the average northern lass who likes a chip-shop dinner and doesn’t particularly like yoga and cross-training.’

The star is currently in Australia getting ready for her new role presenting I’m a Celeb: Extra Camp, along with Joel Dommett and Joe Swash.

The countdown to Sunday is on…

By Lucy Abbersteen