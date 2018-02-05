Scarlett Moffatt’s Fans Notice Something Interesting About Her Latest Selfie

And she's been forced to defend herself on Twitter...

By Amy Hunt

From the editors of CelebsNow

Scarlett Moffatt broke the internet this weekend after sharing a stunning snap of herself.

The 26-year-old sent her 1.7 million Instagram followers crazy after posting a seriously gorgeous picture of herself before heading on a night out.

Scarlett captioned the picture: ‘❤️ #selfie #ootd,’ which showed her in a simple black top and tartan skirt.

❤️ #selfie #ootd A post shared by Scarlett Moffatt (@scarlett_moffatt) on Feb 3, 2018 at 7:25am PST

One fan wrote: ‘Absolute babe 😍’, while another commented: ‘U look hot!! 🔥 xx.’ Others clearly agreed, with a third gushing: ‘Beautiful!! ❤’. A fourth said: ‘Looking stunning’.

TBH, we couldn’t agree more.

However, eagle-eyed fans also spotted a sweet detail in the background of Scarlett’s photo – a picture of her with Ant and Dec on her bedside table (to the left in the photo).

One said: ‘Sweet picture of you and Ant on your left hand bedside table,’ and others continued to pick up on Scarlett’s tribute to the presenting pair, who she’s regularly called her icons.

But Scarlett was quickly forced to defend the picture, after some users began to suggest something more behind it – following those romance rumours about her and Ant, 42.

One wrote: ‘Busted…nobody keeps a photo of their coworkers beside their bedside table unless they are more than friendly.’

Scarlett quickly hit back at the comment, saying that she keeps the photo by her bed simply because the comedy duo are her ‘heroes’. She wrote: ‘Well I do Ant and Dec are my heroes x.’

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

On her Twitter, she later said: ‘My house is like a shrine to Saturday night take away, I’m a celeb and my family the amount of photos I’ve got kicking about 🤣 [sic].’ And if we had famous friends like Ant and Dec, we’re sure ours would be too…

Other fans leapt to Scarlett’s defence with some sassy responses. One said: ‘Wow the people commenting about Ant are they serious 🙈🙄,’ While another argued: ‘Why’s she got to justify herself for having a photo of her self with friends at the side of her bed? [sic].’

Rumours about Scarlett and Ant have been swirling for a few weeks, following Ant’s recent split from wife Lisa Armstrong.

But we think Scarlett has well and truly put those rumours to bed with this latest comment.