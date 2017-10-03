Does This Mean Scarlett Moffatt And Luke Crodden Have Split Again?

We're seriously confused...

Fans of the I’m A Celeb Queen of the Jungle Scarlett Moffatt have become very worried about her relationship with boyfriend Luke Crodden after they allegedly unfollowed each other on social media.

Admittedly it’s not the best sign, is it?

But now the pair have been forced to speak out regarding the speculation, and it looks like the couple ARE still together, according to a rep for the Gogglebox star.

Scarlett’s rep insisted to The Sun that she and Luke are ‘100 per cent still together’.

PHEW.

However, we’re still a little worried about the adorable pair because – although Scarlett is still following her hairdressing beau on Instagram – it doesn’t look like he has returned the favour.

What does this mean!?

Fans of the Geordie couple were left gutted when they previously split back in February this year, resulting in Luke moving back to Newcastle and Scarlett throwing herself into her work.

Yet, they luckily mended their relationship just five months later and it looks like the love never left them.

In fact, an insider revealed that reuniting made them stronger than ever as the reality TV star became far more settled after the break in their romance.

At the time, the source explained: ‘Scarlett and Luke are giving it another go. Her life was manic after the jungle and she wanted to focus on her work.’

‘The following months were critical for her career, which is why she needed space from Luke. Now that Scarlett is more settled, she and Luke have been seeing a lot more of each other and have decided to make it official.’

Fingers crossed these two lovebirds really are still together…