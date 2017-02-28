‘He Scolded Me!’ The Red Carpet Argument You Probably Didn’t See At The Oscars

Errr, awkward? Scarlett Johansson has a run-in with Samuel L Jackson on the Oscars red carpet

Okay, horrendously awkward Best Picture blunder aside, there was one Oscars moment that you probably all missed on Sunday night, and it involved an argument between Avengers co-stars Scarlett Johansson and Samuel L Jackson…on the red carpet. Yes, really.

Okay, so it wasn’t really an argument per se, it was more of a telling-off. And come on, if there’s one person you DON’T want to get into an altercation with, it’s Samuel L.

Speaking to E! News Scarlett revealed that she’d been delighted to see 68-year-old actor on the Academy Awards red carpet, but that instead of greeting her, Sam wasted no time in giving her a right old ticking off.

‘I was excited to see Sam Jackson, but then he scolded me for not sending him enough pictures of my kid,’ the 32-year-old star laughed.

‘I was like, “Honestly, here on the red carpet?” and He was like, “Where’s my picture?”‘

Ooh, snap. Scarlett, what’s going on here?! Send Sam some baby snaps, lady!

Scarlett, who has 2-year old daughter Rose with ex Romain Dauriac, then admitted that she couldn’t remember what the Pulp Fiction icon bought her child as a welcoming gift. Flustered — but looking gorgeous in a floral Azzedine Alaia gown — ScarJo admitted:

‘Oh, gosh! What did he get the baby?’ she said, ‘Don’t ask me. If I don’t remember, he’s going to get angry again. You know, you want Sam on your side!’

Err, yeah Scarlett? Seriously, imagine getting told off by Samuel L Jackson. It would be like, 100% worse than your mum telling you that she’s ‘disappointed’ in you, right?

The pair are currently shooting Avengers: Infinity War, the next film in the blockbuster crime-fighting franchise. Let’s hope Scarlett sends those snaps soon!