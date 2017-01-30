Sarah Hyland Misses The SAG Awards Due To ‘Health Reasons’

The Modern Family actress watches her co-stars on the red carpet from home

The SAG Awards was certainly one star-studded affair last night.

Everyone from Emma Stone to the Stranger Things kids walked the red carpet – but there was one noticeable absence.

Sarah Hyland was due to attend the LA ceremony with her Modern Family co-stars, but had to drop out at the last minute due to health reasons.

The 26-year-old actress broke the news to fans on Instagram a few hours before, sharing a snap of herself smooching boyfriend Dominic Sherwood at last year’s bash.

She’d captioned the image: ‘Sad to say I will not be attending the sag awards today for some health reasons. So I leave you all with an adorable picture from last years @sagawards. Ps. You know my dress was gonna be turnt too 💁🏼 [sic].’

While she hasn’t revealed the exact details of her health issues, Sarah’s been very open in the past about her battle with kidney dysplasia.

In 2012, her father donated a kidney to her, and she once told Seventeen: ‘I was born with so many health issues that doctors told my mother I would never have a normal life.

‘And she said: “You’re right, she won’t – but it won’t be because of her health.” When my mother told me that story, it resonated with me.’

Despite being stuck at home, Sarah still managed to enjoy the evening’s proceedings.

She Tweeted throughout the show, writing at one point: ‘Watching @mrbradgoreski on the red carpet and really missing our antics while dressed to the nines.’

And her on-screen brother Nolan Gould cheekily told presenters that he was sending her plenty of selfies to make her jealous, although Sarah later said: ‘I haven’t received one!!!!’

Aw. Hope you’re feeling a little better soon, lady!