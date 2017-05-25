Sarah Hyland Shuts Down Body Shamers With A Powerful Post

After being accused of 'promoting anorexia', the 26-year-old actress opens up about her health issues...

Sarah Hyland has hit out at online trolls who’ve criticised her body shape.

The Modern Family actress took to Twitter last night to slam suggestions that she’s ‘promoting anorexia’, and to spread a powerful anti-bullying message.

See: Sarah Hyland Misses The SAG Awards Due To ‘Health Reasons’

"Sherwood (and nothing else) looks good on me" @domsherwood ❤️ Buy a shirt and a portion of the proceeds go to the Anti-Bullying Alliance! https://represent.com/sherwood/official-dominic-sherwood-tee-sherwood-looks-good-on-me-blue-eyes A post shared by Sarah Hyland (@therealsarahhyland) on May 23, 2017 at 3:49pm PDT

In a lengthy post, she wrote: ‘I’d like to address something that has not only been brought up on Twitter but has been HEAVILY discussed by all of you in my Instagram accounts… That something is my weight [sic].’

Sarah, 26 – who’s been diagnosed with a condition called kidney dysplasia and underwent a kidney transplant in 2012 – went on to discuss her health issues.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

She said: ‘I haven’t had the greatest year. Maybe one day I’ll talk about it but for now, I’d like my privacy. I will say that this year has brought a lot of changes and with that, physical changes.

‘I have been told that I can’t work out. Which, for me, is very upsetting. I love to be STRONG. (I’ll be using that word a lot) Strength is everything. Being strong has gotten me where I am. Both mentally and physically. I am not a fan of “being skinny”.

‘My circumstances have put me in a place where I’m not in control of what my body looks like. So I strive to be as healthy as possible, as everyone should. Oh and that’s not photoshop. Those are my legs. Those are my arms. I write this because I have been accused of promoting anorexia in, ironically enough, an anti bullying post.

MPU 2 (Desktop / Tablet) Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

‘And I want young girls to know that that’s NOT my intention. I posted a picture of my boyfriend’s apparel line, in which part of the proceeds go to the anti-bully alliance, and in return am bullied which made me laugh but then it dawned on me that young girls are reading posts that are saying that I’m promoting anorexia due to my weight.

‘While these comments don’t affect me, they may affect others.

See: Sarah Hyland’s Trousers Cause Quite A Stir At The Emmys

MPU 3 (Desktop / Tablet)

‘It’s never fun to look in the mirror and see your hard work at the gym fade away or have your legs be the size of one’s arms. But I know that when I get clearance I will be able to get back to the STRONG, lean, and fabulous self I know I can be.

‘I don’t mind when you say that I look pregnant. Or fat. Because I know that my face is swollen from medication that is saving my life.’

She summed up by adding: ‘Don’t let other’s comments alter any part of you! Love and positivity is what we need most. Especially at a time like this.

‘The world may be falling apart but it’s up to us to pull it back together. Smile. Laugh. Love. Be happy. Support your peers. Love. Word hard. Be confident. Love. Adopt puppies! Tell your mum you appreciate her. LOVE. LOVE. LOVE.’

MPU 4 (Desktop / Tablet)

We have to agree with that sentiment. Sending you lots of love for a healthier few months, Sarah.