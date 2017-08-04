Sarah Harding Opens Up About Cheryl On Celebrity Big Brother

Sarah Harding on Celebrity Big Brother
By

Jemma Lucy probes the 35-year-old about her Girls Aloud days...

It was only a matter of time until Sarah Harding was asked about Cheryl on Celebrity Big Brother.

And it seems tonight’s the night, with previews showing the ex-Girls Aloud singer opening up to Jemma Lucy about her time in the band.

Sarah is probed about Cheryl on tonight’s CBB

Sarah, 35, kicks things off by saying: ‘I looked like a giant next to Cheryl. She’s like a Polly Pocket, she’s very petite.’

Jemma, 29, then asks: ‘Do you still speak to her?’ to which she replies: ‘I haven’t spoken to her in a while. I last saw her when we were doing The Xtra Factor and stuff.’

At this point, Jemma goes in for the kill. She hits Sarah with: ‘Did you fall out or…?’ Eeeep.

Sarah explains: ‘Everyone’s asking that. It’s just that we’re so busy with our own stuff and… Do you know what I mean?’

Jemma Lucy on Celebrity Big Brother

Jemma Lucy is VERY keen to learn about Girls Aloud…

Ex On The Beach star Jemma grins before repeating the question, to which Sarah adds: ‘It’s not for me to say.’

Jemma doesn’t seem convinced by Sarah’s vague answers, stating: ‘So yeah.’

But Sarah keeps her cool and moves the conversation in a different direction. She continues: ’Yeah, it’s not for me to say. I don’t like bringing up… talking about the other girls.

There have been a number of rumours about fallings out between the Girls Aloud ladies

‘We were like sisters. So of course it was never going to be plain-sailing the whole time. Being around girls all the time, it’s difficult sometimes.

‘Nothing’s forever, and we went through a lot together. We went through so much and even if we had fallen out I’m sure it wouldn’t be a major deal in the future.’

Well swerved, Sarah. We’re still holding out for a Girls Aloud reunion over here…