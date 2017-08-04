Sarah Harding Opens Up About Cheryl On Celebrity Big Brother

Jemma Lucy probes the 35-year-old about her Girls Aloud days...

It was only a matter of time until Sarah Harding was asked about Cheryl on Celebrity Big Brother.

And it seems tonight’s the night, with previews showing the ex-Girls Aloud singer opening up to Jemma Lucy about her time in the band.

Sarah, 35, kicks things off by saying: ‘I looked like a giant next to Cheryl. She’s like a Polly Pocket, she’s very petite.’

Jemma, 29, then asks: ‘Do you still speak to her?’ to which she replies: ‘I haven’t spoken to her in a while. I last saw her when we were doing The Xtra Factor and stuff.’

At this point, Jemma goes in for the kill. She hits Sarah with: ‘Did you fall out or…?’ Eeeep.

Sarah explains: ‘Everyone’s asking that. It’s just that we’re so busy with our own stuff and… Do you know what I mean?’

Ex On The Beach star Jemma grins before repeating the question, to which Sarah adds: ‘It’s not for me to say.’

Jemma doesn’t seem convinced by Sarah’s vague answers, stating: ‘So yeah.’

But Sarah keeps her cool and moves the conversation in a different direction. She continues: ’Yeah, it’s not for me to say. I don’t like bringing up… talking about the other girls.

‘We were like sisters. So of course it was never going to be plain-sailing the whole time. Being around girls all the time, it’s difficult sometimes.

‘Nothing’s forever, and we went through a lot together. We went through so much and even if we had fallen out I’m sure it wouldn’t be a major deal in the future.’

Well swerved, Sarah. We’re still holding out for a Girls Aloud reunion over here…