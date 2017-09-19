Fans Are Worried That Sarah Harding And Chad Johnson May Have Split

The pair hooked up in the Celebrity Big Brother house, but are now oceans apart...

We’re a teeny bit concerned about Celebrity Big Brother‘s Sarah Harding and Chad Johnson RN.

Fans think the pair may have split, due to the fact that they’ve been absent from each other’s Instagram pages in recent days. Eep.

See: CBB’s Amelia Lily Reveals That Sarah Harding Will Marry Chad Johnson

Sundays are nap days 😊🎃 A post shared by Chad Johnson (@realchadjohnson) on Sep 17, 2017 at 6:03pm PDT

When Chad, 30, shared a photo of himself alone in bed over the weekend, the questions came rolling in.

One follower wrote: ‘On your own..you should be cuddling up to Sarah!! Hope it works out well for both of you! Fight all the way Chad! X,’ while another probed: ‘Dude is it over between you and Sarah?’

It was even suggested that he’s been removing pictures from his page, with a message reading: ‘Why did you delete all your posts with Sarah in?’

Hmm. Sarah, 35, hinted that things may be a little tricky between her and Chad when she appeared on Loose Women earlier this month.

At the time, she said: ‘[It’s going] OK, he’s gone back to LA now. I don’t know [when I’ll see him next]. I’ve got some work possibly lined up in LA in the next few weeks.

‘I might be back over in a couple of weeks. Who knows? We’ve spent like a week together outside of the house, obviously we’ve got real lives to get on with.

‘I didn’t fancy any of the lads when I got in the house, with me and Chad we only had each other to lean on and after we were both nominated things grew.’

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

See: Nadine Coyle Tweets About Sarah Harding On Celebrity Big Brother

But their co-star Amelia Lily has high hopes for the romance. She told The Sun last week: ‘The chemistry between them is immense. I think they will get married, they are so into each other. It could be sooner than you think.

‘In the house they had such a connection so if they continue that on the outside I reckon they will definitely get married. I really hope so!’

We guess we’ll just have to wait and see…