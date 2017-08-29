Sam Thompson Is Not Happy With Love Island’s Kem Right Now

There's some Twitter beef brewing between Sam Thompson and Love Island's Kem and Chris...

Made In Chelsea‘s Sam Thompson has been locked away in the Celebrity Big Brother house, but that doesn’t mean that he hasn’t been at the centre of some dramz on social media.

And it involves Love Island‘s winner Kem Cetinay.

See: We’ve Got Some Exciting News If You’re A Fan Of Chris And Kem

During his time on the Channel 5 game show, Sam, 25, really hit it off with fellow contestant Jordan Davies – who is best known for his stint on MTV’s Ex On The Beach.

In fact, their bromance had a lot of people talking, largely due to the comparisons being made between their friendship and that of Kem and Chris on Love Island.

During one of the CBB episodes, Kem took to Twitter to poke fun at the bromance. Tweeting his ‘brother’ Chris, the Love Island winner wrote: ‘How is there boys paining there nails and making raps on CBB that’s so last month @chrishughes_22 [sic]’.

Of course, Sam was without his phone at the time. But now that CBB is over and done with, he’s clearly been catching up on the social media chat that surrounded his appearance on the show.

And it didn’t take him long to hit back.

Re-tweeting Kem’s original tweet, Sam responded: ‘Forgot that people weren’t allowed to be mates after Chris and Kem. Didn’t watch love island but heard nice things.’

Not stopping there, he then touched on Kem’s most recent TV appearance. The Essex hairdresser and his LI beau Amber Davies have been given a presenting spot on Good Morning Britain.

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

Alluding to some of the criticism that surrounded their GMB debut, Sam added: ‘Also felt sorry for the kid after Good Morning Britain. Not the easiest job to walk into…

‘Think he’s a bit of a d*** now though.’

OUCH.

It didn’t end there.

Kem told Sam: ‘Was playful banter geez, but cheers.’

Sam then hit back: ‘Putting people down for making friends….not my kind of banter. Hope you have a good career.’

Having seen the argument, Chris decided to wade in and defend his best friend.

Taking to his own Twitter account, he blasted Sam, saying: ‘Muggy thing to tweet. No need to put anyone down for exploring, everyone alive starts somewhere.’

It seems as though Chris’s involvement didn’t go down too well with fans.

Reactions included: ‘Tbf Kem was muggy about him and Jordan just cz they made friends doesn’t mean they were copying you and Kem. Yous didn’t invent a bromance [sic]’ and ‘Ok Chris stop getting involved, Kem started it!’

Oh dear.

Let’s hope the beef ends here, shall we?