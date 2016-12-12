Sam Quek Is Criticised For Taking A Photo With Harry Styles At The X Factor

One Direction fans think the hockey player chose the wrong time to ask for a picture

Sam Quek has been branded ‘disrespectful’ after asking Harry Styles for a photo backstage at The X Factor.

The I’m A Celebrity semi-finalist, 28, snapped a selfie with One Direction’s Harry as she prepared for an appearance on The Xtra Factor on Saturday night.

See: Nicole Scherzinger’s Behaviour Confuses People On The X Factor

Sam was clearly excited to have met him, captioning the image: ‘So… no biggy or anything but this just happened… 😳 #1D.’

But some thought it was a little unfair for her to corner the 22-year-old, seeing as he was only there to support his bandmate Louis Tomlinson.

Louis, 24, appeared on the programme to perform his new single Just Hold On with collaborator Steve Aoki, in tribute to his late mother Johannah Deakin.

Johannah lost her battle with leukaemia last Wednesday, aged 43.

Comments on Sam’s photo included: ‘Sorry but he’s grieving over the loss of someone really close and you asked for a pic? That’s disrespectful,’ and: ‘Probably not the best time to have asked for a snap, he looks visibly upset. Bit inappropriate.’

Another wrote: ‘So improper to take/ask for a picture with him in this situation. He is there for Louis & family, nothing else [sic].’

See: Briana Jungwirth Is Slammed For Her Instagram Post After Johannah Deakin’s Death

Hmm. While Sam’s timing may have been a little off, we’re sure she didn’t mean to upset Harry.

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

And despite what was going on backstage, it’s safe to say Louis did amazingly. In fact, Just Hold On is now #1 on the iTunes chart.

1D’s Liam Payne and Niall Horan joined Harry to watch him from the wings, with a source telling MailOnline: ‘They all were backstage with him supporting him. It was a lovely moment – and shows the unity of 1D.

‘It was a lovely touching moment backstage and they all came to support Louis during a horrible time. Niall even flew back from New York.’

We’re sending all our love to Louis and his family at this difficult time.