Sam Faiers Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump On The Red Carpet

The former TOWIE star is currently expecting her second baby with partner Paul Knightley...

Pregnant Sam Faiers took to the red carpet at the Childline Ball in London on Thursday night. And her growing baby bump was on full display.

Looking beaut, lady.

Stepping out for a rare public appearance with her boyfriend Paul Knightley, the former TOWIE star opted for a flowing black maternity dress, complete with balloon sleeve detail.

Keeping her glam simple, the 26-year-old pulled her hair back into a pretty ponytail with the ends curled.

The mum-to-be accessorised with some statement drop earrings, and boasted a smokey eye and a slick of clear gloss.

She posed for the cameras alongside her partner Paul, 27, who placed a hand on her stomach.

The TV personality, who first shot to fame as an original cast member of The Only Way Is Essex, announced her exciting baby news back in July.

Posting a photograph of her bump, whilst cradling her first son Paul Tony, Sam announced: ‘Words can’t describe how excited we are to meet you baby 👶❤ We love you soo much already. #babynumber2 #2under2 [sic]’.

Sam and Paul are expecting their second baby together, having welcomed baby Paul back in 2015.

She has since landed her own TV show, The Mummy Diaries, documenting her journey into motherhood.

Well, Sam is certainly glowing.

And we’re sending all our love to the reality couple.