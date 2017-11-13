Sam Faiers Has Given Birth To A Baby Girl, And Of Course She’s Adorable

Congrats, Sam!

Just a few days after we reported Sam Faiers is about to pop, she went and did exactly that. The star has welcomed her second child with partner Paul Knightley, a baby girl.

Sam gave birth to her son, Paul Tony, in January last year, meaning she’s now the proud mum of two under two.

No word on her daughter’s name just yet, but we reckon there’ll be some sort of family tribute in there as with her first child.

The former TOWIE star posted a photo of her new family-of-four on Instagram last night, writing: ‘welcome to the world our beautiful baby girl’.

Welcome to the world our beautiful baby girl 💕👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 A post shared by Samantha Faiers (@samanthafaiers) on Nov 12, 2017 at 12:35pm PST

So cute!

A rep for the star has told MailOnline that both mother and baby are doing well.

On Friday night Sam and Paul attended the ITV Gala at the London Palladium, and the Mummy Diaries star wowed in a pink wrap dress by Gorgeous Couture.

It was thought that Sam had a couple of weeks left before her due date this month, so we reckon her baby girl decided to arrive a little bit early.

#Itvgala with my ❤️ A post shared by Samantha Faiers (@samanthafaiers) on Nov 9, 2017 at 1:46pm PST

Fans are already super excited at the thought of a second series of The Mummy Diaries now that Sam has welcomed baby number two.

‘Glowing,’ one user wrote, ‘can’t wait for the next mummy diaries!’ Another asked, ‘Are you going to do another mummy diaries I miss it so much’?

Meanwhile some commented that Sam’s choice of a pink dress could be a sign that she was about to give birth to a baby girl.

Here’s hoping we find out the name of their bouncing bundle of joy very soon!

By Lucy Abbersteen