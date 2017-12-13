Sam Faiers Has Finally Revealed The Name Of Her Baby Daughter

And it's ADORABLE

Sam Faiers has finally confirmed the name of her baby girl – and it’s beautiful.

The ex-TOWIE star, 26, kept her announcement very low-key, simply captioning a cute Instagram photo of her newborn yesterday: ‘Rosie Knightley 🌹.’

It’s been over a month since Sam and her partner Paul Knightley welcomed their daughter, a little sister for their son Paul, who’ll turn two on 29 December.

There had been a lot of speculation from fans about the name, with some wondering whether she’d honour her older sister Billie.

Billie, 27, chose Samantha as a middle name for her daughter Nelly in 2014, and baby Paul’s middle name, Tony, is a nod to his uncle.

Some of Sam’s followers reckoned she’d gone for Poppy, as she gave birth on Remembrance Day.

‘I bet she will call her baby Poppy, because she was born on the 11/11/2017,’ one wrote on Instagram. Others said: ‘Paul and Poppy go very well together,’ and: ‘Poppy because of the date? Gotta be.’

But alas, it wasn’t to be.

It seems followers have already forgotten about the names Billie and Poppy, with many commenting to tell Sam how much they love the moniker she and Paul have gone for.

Comments include: ‘Aww love the name so cute she’s a little beauty hun xx,’ and: ‘That’s such a beautiful name for beautiful baby girl😍💕 [sic].’

We couldn’t agree more. Welcome to the world, Rosie!