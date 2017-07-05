Sam Faiers Announces She And Paul Knightley Are Expecting Their Second Child

The ex-TOWIE star debuted her blossoming bump on Instagram this morning

We have some very exciting news about Sam Faiers today… she’s pregnant with her second child!

The 26-year-old announced the news on her Instagram page this morning, sharing a beautiful photo of herself holding her one-year-old son Paul Tony.

In the image, Sam shows off her blossoming bump in a crop top and shorts combo.

Words can't describe how excited we are to meet you baby 👶❤ We love you soo much already. #babynumber2 #2under2 A post shared by Samantha Faiers (@samanthafaiers) on Jul 5, 2017 at 12:15am PDT

See: Ferne McCann Gets Some Parenting Advice From Sam Faiers

She looks gorgeous and glowing, and had captioned the image: ‘Words can’t describe how excited we are to meet you baby 👶❤ We love you soo much already. #babynumber2 #2under2 [sic].’

Of course, she was immediately inundated with congratulatory messages from fans.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

One wrote: ‘So exciting! Congrats! My son is a few months younger than baby Paul and loved going through this journey with you. Hope they bring back babies diaries take 2!’

Another said: ‘Can’t even describe my excitement 🙊🙊 congratulations.’

Repost from @paulknightley7 😉😘 having the most lovely relaxed holiday. But we have eat far too much 🙈🍝🍕🥗 #italianfood #sardinia #familyholiday ❤ A post shared by Samantha Faiers (@samanthafaiers) on Jun 8, 2017 at 8:14am PDT

See: Sam Faiers Talks THOSE ‘Wedding’ Rumours On Lorraine

Sam and her partner Paul Knightley welcomed their little boy in December 2015, and the ex-TOWIE star has made no secret of the fact that she wants to expand her family.

On her reality show Sam Faiers: The Mummy Diaries last year, she said: ‘I loved being pregnant, that’s why I’m so excited to have another baby. I loved having a bump, I liked the feeling.

MPU 2 (Desktop / Tablet) Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

‘Sometimes I can really picture and feel what it was like to have a bump, like when I used to pull my leggings over my bump. I can just feel it now.

My two favourite people 💙☀️🏖😎🙊 A post shared by Samantha Faiers (@samanthafaiers) on Jun 7, 2017 at 8:55am PDT

‘I’m really looking forward to being pregnant again. There will come a point where baby Paul won’t need me as much for things like breast feeding, he’ll be in his own bedroom, more independent.

‘I just think I’m gonna continue to have babies until I’m in my thirties, because I just love having babies around.’

Aw. Huge congratulations, Sam and Paul!