Sam Faiers Breaks Silence After THOSE Claims About Partner Paul Knightley

Poor Samantha Faiers and her boyfriend Paul Knightley have had to deal with their fair share of criticism in the past.

And now, fresh allegations have emerged, claiming that the former TOWIE star has fallen out with her friend and PA, Xanthe Taylor-Wood – who appeared in her TV series The Mummy Diaries – over Paul. Hmm.

According to the report, published in The Sun, Sam has let her assistant go after a year of working together, only to appoint her partner Paul instead.

A source, reportedly close to Sam, told the publication that her PA has had a number of confrontations with the reality star’s boyfriend, and that a row between her, Sam and Paul had lead to her being let go.

The source alleged, ‘Things went sour between Xanthe and Sam after an argument that also involved Paul.’

They added, ‘Xanthe told one friend, ‘he undermines me all the time and I can’t work with him’.

‘Days later she was given the chop.’

It was also alleged that Paul ‘likes to be in control’, and felt that he was the ‘perfect choice’ to look after Sam’s career going forward.

But the 25-year-old has broken her silence following the claims. Painting a very different picture of the situation, the ITVBe star has taken to her Instagram account to post a heart-warming message for her former assistant.

Alongside a selfie of them together, the mum-of-one wrote: ‘My darling @xanthetw today was your last day working as my PA 😢 thank you for all your hard work & being such a loyal friend. I wish you all the luck in your new adventure. I’m am always here for you 👩🏼👩🏽 xxx’.

What’s more, Xanthe has actually denied the rumours, reportedly telling the Mail: ‘It is 100% not true. I resigned because I want to start my own agency and there has not been a bad word said between me, Sam or Paul.

‘I will still be representing Sam’s sister Billie.’

And, according to Now, a source has added: ‘Claims that Sam is being represented by Paul are untrue.

‘She is doing all her own management until the new year. Then she will be looking for someone new to represent her.’

So, that’s that then.