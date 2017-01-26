TOWIE’s Sam Faiers Revealed Something Pretty Exciting At The NTAs Last Night

Sam Faiers shared a Snapchat from the NTAs last night, and there was a ring...on THAT finger

Wait, is TOWIE’s Sam Faiers engaged? How did we miss this?!

Sharing a behind-the-scenes Snapchat en route to last night’s star-studded National Television Awards, The Mummy Diaries star blew a kiss to the camera, revealing a jewelled band on her ring finger. And fans noticed.

Ok, so we get that we might be jumping the gun here, but it’s a well known fact that Sam, 26, is keen to marry property developer beau Paul Knightly, with whom she has a one-year-old son. She told Closer mag recently:

‘People ask me all the time about marriage. We would love to and Paul knows that I’d like to tie the knot, but it’s down to him to ask!’

‘We want a really big family. I’d like a little gap then have two more kids, then another couple. I’ve got time on my side because I’m still young.’

Wow, does this mean that Sam’s wedding wish has been granted?

Actually, as much as we love a good engagement story, it was confirmed later that evening that the snap was in fact a mirror image. Shots of Sam walking the NTA red carpet — wearing a stunning white floor sweeper, trés matrimonial — prove that there is in fact no ring on her wedding hand.

Boo. And here we were planning the hen party.

Never mind. We’re sure we’ll hear more about Sam’s plans in her forthcoming second series of The Mummy Diaries, plus, there’s the small matter of the former reality star’s plans to relocate from Essex to pastures new. The couple have reportedly been looking at properties in Surrey, and have even gone to far to line up viewings in LA. With a stateside move on the cards we’re left wondering: is there any time for a wedding this year?

We wait with baited breath…