Fans Reckon They’ve Worked Out The Name Of Sam Faiers’ Baby Girl

Reality TV star Sam Faiers recently welcomed her second child, a girl, with partner Paul Knightley, sending everyone into a frenzy that The Mummy Diaries would be returning to our screens soon.

We’re still yet to find out what the couple decided to call their bouncing bundle of joy, so naturally fans are busy speculating what her name is on social media.

It’s worth mentioning that Sam’s sister, Billie, chose Samantha as a middle name for her baby girl, Nelly, when she was born in 2014.

My beautiful darling niece 💗 … Auntie loves you so much, you are beyond perfect 💗 A post shared by Billie Faiers (@billiefaiersofficial) on Nov 20, 2017 at 10:51am PST

So we can’t help wondering if Sam will pay tribute to her sister in the same way with her new daughter’s name – especially considering Paul’s middle name, Tony, is a nod to his uncle.

As for a first name, fans reckon they’ve worked it out after Sam’s most recent Instagram picture of her baby girl.

The clue is in her daughter’s birthday. Notice anything significant?

Exactly 1 week ago, I gave birth to a beautiful baby girl 💕 11-11-2017 👶🏻 I had a home water birth, it was such a lovely experience. ☺️ We are so in love with you. A post shared by Samantha Faiers (@samanthafaiers) on Nov 18, 2017 at 11:04am PST

A lot of Sam’s followers reckon she’s named her baby girl Poppy, as she was born on 11/11, aka Remembrance Day.

‘I bet she will call her baby Poppy, because she was born on the 11/11/2017,’ one user wrote. ‘Paul and Poppy go very well together,’ another added.

‘I’m with everyone else on here,’ a third agreed, ‘Poppy because of the date? Gotta be’.

Welcome to the world our beautiful baby girl 💕👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 A post shared by Samantha Faiers (@samanthafaiers) on Nov 12, 2017 at 12:35pm PST

