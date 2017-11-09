Pregnant Sam Faiers Is About To Pop – And She Looks Ah-mazing

The former TOWIE star is currently expecting baby no. 2

It feels like a million years ago that Sam Faiers was part of the TOWIE cast. Since then she’s been on Celebrity Big Brother, then in 2015 she welcomed her first child, baby Paul, into the world before launching her own TV show, Sam Faiers: The Mummy Diaries.

The reality TV star is now expecting her second child with partner Paul Knightley, announcing the news on Instagram back in July.

Words can't describe how excited we are to meet you baby 👶❤ We love you soo much already. #babynumber2 #2under2 A post shared by Samantha Faiers (@samanthafaiers) on Jul 5, 2017 at 12:15am PDT

Now she’s about to pop, uploading a date night snap to Instagram just a few weeks before her due date at the end of the month.

Wearing a glittery bodycon dress by All Bits London, we have to say that pregnancy really suits the soon to be mum-of-two.

Naturally fans have been asking the star for months about a possible new series of The Mummy Diaries once the baby arrives. ‘Omg I’m too excited, maybe another baby diaries?’ wrote one.

‘You look absolutely beautiful! Will there be another series of the mummy diaries soon/in the new year?!’ another asked.

We can’t wait to finally hear news of the little one’s arrival and find out whether it’s a boy or a girl.

Not long to go now!

By Lucy Abbersteen