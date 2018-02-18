Salma Hayek Switches Up Her Hair Again At The BAFTAs

Salma Hayek took everyone by surprise when she arrived at the BAFTA nominee party earlier this weekend with a very dramatic new ‘do.

Yup, the 51-year-old seemingly decided that she wanted to find out whether blondes really do have more fun, ditching her signature raven locks in favour of a blunt bleached lob.

#bafta #weekend #london A post shared by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek) on Feb 17, 2018 at 11:59am PST

All eyes were on the star as she stepped onto the BAFTA red carpet on Sunday night, but not just because she opted for yet another hair transformation by welcoming back her dark brown tresses.

A passionate supporter of the #TimesUp movement, Salma – who showed solidarity by sticking to the black dress code – took the opportunity to discuss how ‘difficult’ it was for her when she finally decided it was time to speak out.

Chatting to Sky News on the red carpet, she explained: ‘It was very difficult. It took me months…

‘But it has united me with other women, stronger and deeper.’

Salma was one of the women who came forward with an accusation against Harvey Weinstein, penning a powerful article for The New York Times.

Whilst talking at the BAFTAs on Sunday night, she continued: ‘The one extra thing to say is talking about the bullying that comes when you say no.

‘It has to do with gender and equality in many ways and we [women] are being psychologically abused.

‘It’s important to talk about these things that come when you don’t value women as [they] should be valued.’

Speaking of how proud she feels to be a part of this time of change, Salma said: ‘I think it’s a very important time for women in the world. And I’m very proud that it’s my industry that has been pushing the issues…

‘I hope it inspires many other industries.’