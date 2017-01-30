SAG Awards 2017: All The Winners

Ellen Kerry
By

Here's who took home the coveted statuette at the big Screen Actors Guild Awards in LA...

The month of January can be long, dry (if you’re good) and very boring. We reckon that’s how the Hollywood gods decided, once upon a time, to create awards season. What better way to cheer ourselves up than by looking gorgeous gowns on even more gorgeous celebrities! And the SAG Awards certainly has a few of them. There were also a lot of winners.

sag awards, winners

There were some very happy winners at tonight’s SAG Awards

Every year the Screen Actors Guild Awards entertain the crème de la crème of talent, all of whom walk the red carpet. We’ve already brought you the gossip from the carpet, told you who wore the best outfits and swooned over the cutest couples. We even picked the best beauty looks. So how about hearing a little about the actual awards?

All of the SAG Awards 2017 winners…

Best female actor in a TV comedy series

Uzo Aduba, Orange Is the New Black
Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie
Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
WINNER: Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie

Best male actor in a TV comedy series

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Ty Burrell, Modern Family
WINNER: William H Macy, Shameless
Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent

Best cast in a TV comedy series

The Big Bang Theory
Black-ish
Modern Family
WINNER: Orange is the New Black
Veep

Best female supporting actor

WINNER: Viola Davis, Fences
Naomie Harris, Moonlight
Nicole Kidman, Lion
Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea

Best male supporting actor

WINNER: Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins
Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea
Dev Patel, Lion

Best female actor in a TV movie or miniseries

Bryce Dallas Howard, Black Mirror
Felicity Huffman, American Crime
Audra McDonald, Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill
WINNER: Sarah Paulson, The People v OJ Simpson: American Crime Story
Kerry Washington, Confirmation

Best male actor in a TV movie or miniseries

Riz Ahmed, The Night Of
Sterling K Brown, The People v OJ Simpson: American Crime Story
WINNER: Bryan Cranston, All the Way
John Turturro, The Night Of
Courtney B Vance, The People v OJ Simpson: American Crime Story

Best male actor in a TV drama series

Sterling K Brown, This Is Us
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
WINNER: John Lithgow, The Crown
Rami Malek, Mr Robot
Kevin Spacey, House of Cards

Best female actor in a TV drama series

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
WINNER: Claire Foy, The Crown
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Winona Ryder, Stranger Things
Robin Wright, House of Cards

Best cast in a TV drama series

The Crown
Downton Abbey
Game of Thrones
WINNER: Stranger Things
Westworld

Best female actor

Amy Adams, Arrival
Emily Blunt, The Girl on the Train
Natalie Portman, Jackie
WINNER: Emma Stone, La La Land
Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

Best male actor

Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
Ryan Gosling, La La Land
Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
WINNER: Denzel Washington, Fences

Best ensemble performance

Captain Fantastic
Fences
WINNER: Hidden Figures
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight