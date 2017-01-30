Here's who took home the coveted statuette at the big Screen Actors Guild Awards in LA...

The month of January can be long, dry (if you’re good) and very boring. We reckon that’s how the Hollywood gods decided, once upon a time, to create awards season. What better way to cheer ourselves up than by looking gorgeous gowns on even more gorgeous celebrities! And the SAG Awards certainly has a few of them. There were also a lot of winners.

There were some very happy winners at tonight’s SAG Awards

Every year the Screen Actors Guild Awards entertain the crème de la crème of talent, all of whom walk the red carpet. We’ve already brought you the gossip from the carpet, told you who wore the best outfits and swooned over the cutest couples. We even picked the best beauty looks. So how about hearing a little about the actual awards?

All of the SAG Awards 2017 winners…

Best female actor in a TV comedy series

Uzo Aduba, Orange Is the New Black

Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie

Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

WINNER: Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie

Best male actor in a TV comedy series

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Ty Burrell, Modern Family

WINNER: William H Macy, Shameless

Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent

Best cast in a TV comedy series

The Big Bang Theory

Black-ish

Modern Family

WINNER: Orange is the New Black

Veep

Best female supporting actor

WINNER: Viola Davis, Fences

Naomie Harris, Moonlight

Nicole Kidman, Lion

Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea

Best male supporting actor

WINNER: Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water

Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins

Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea

Dev Patel, Lion

Best female actor in a TV movie or miniseries

Bryce Dallas Howard, Black Mirror

Felicity Huffman, American Crime

Audra McDonald, Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill

WINNER: Sarah Paulson, The People v OJ Simpson: American Crime Story

Kerry Washington, Confirmation

Best male actor in a TV movie or miniseries

Riz Ahmed, The Night Of

Sterling K Brown, The People v OJ Simpson: American Crime Story

WINNER: Bryan Cranston, All the Way

John Turturro, The Night Of

Courtney B Vance, The People v OJ Simpson: American Crime Story

Best male actor in a TV drama series

Sterling K Brown, This Is Us

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

WINNER: John Lithgow, The Crown

Rami Malek, Mr Robot

Kevin Spacey, House of Cards

Best female actor in a TV drama series

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

WINNER: Claire Foy, The Crown

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Winona Ryder, Stranger Things

Robin Wright, House of Cards

Best cast in a TV drama series

The Crown

Downton Abbey

Game of Thrones

WINNER: Stranger Things

Westworld

Best female actor

Amy Adams, Arrival

Emily Blunt, The Girl on the Train

Natalie Portman, Jackie

WINNER: Emma Stone, La La Land

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

Best male actor

Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

WINNER: Denzel Washington, Fences

Best ensemble performance

Captain Fantastic

Fences

WINNER: Hidden Figures

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight