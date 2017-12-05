This A-list actress has been chosen as the first-ever host of the SAG Awards

And we cannot wait.

From the editors of InStyle

Words by Jennifer Davis

For the first time ever the SAG Awards will have a host, and they couldn’t have chosen a more hilarious emcee. The show tapped The Good Place‘s Kristen Bell to be its inaugural host, and if her opening monologue is anything like her announcement, then we’re all in for a good time.

Bell took to her Twitter account to reveal the news with a hysterical video. ‘Hey guys, guess what? I’ve been asked to host the SAG Awards this year, which means, to all my friends who’ve been nominated, I get to choose who wins!’ she begins. Her excitement quickly turns to disappointment as she’s informed that this is not actually the case.

‘That’s not how it works? Then what am I doing? Like, Anne Hathaway and James Franco did? I’m doing that? Why, did I lose a bet?’ Someone off camera let’s her know that hosting is an honour. ‘Okay, well who else has hosted? I need to call them and get their advice.’ Once she realises that she’s the first, she tries to back out only to be told that there would be ‘legal ramifications’ if she doesn’t. Got to read the fine print, Kristen.

Now that the show has a host, all that’s left is the nominees. The contenders will be announced on Dec. 13, and the 24th annual awards show will air on Sunday, Jan, 21.