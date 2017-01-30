SAG Awards 2017: The Best Backstage Celebrity Instagrams You Probably HAVEN’T Seen Yet
Chrissy Teigen hanging with the Stranger Things kids? Emma Stone writing backwards? All the very best backstage celeb Insta-snaps from the 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards...
Well, if (like us) you’re ALL about taking a sneaky peek behind-the-scenes at this year’s 23rd Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony, then last night’s celebrity Instagram activity certainly didn’t disappoint. Accounts were positively hopping from LA’s Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall, with SAG snaps being posted throughout the star-studded evening – from the red carpet to backstage, and beyond.
The official Instagram of the Screen Actors Guild Awards featured a glass wall for winners to write messages — Best Actress Award winner Emma Stone had some SERIOUS problems writing backwards, bless — and celebrities such as Chrissy Teigen, and Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown were quick to share some Insta-love
And because we all love a little celeb snoop, especially during awards season, here are some of the best celebrity Instagrams from the 2017 SAG awards. Enjoy!
Bryce Dallas Howard getting ready…
The Gold actress shared a super gorgeous pre-SAG make-up look. LOVING that berry lip Bryce.
See: SAG Awards 2017: Best Beauty Moments
BFFs Michelle Williams and Busy Phillips’ SAG party selfie…
Okay, ALL the feels for rocking up to an awards ceremony with your best pal. Plus, they both look gorgeous.
Chrissy Teigen + Stranger Things cast = everyone’s day is instantly happier…
‘Hello, insanely talented young people!! Congrats on your win!’ Oh Chrissy, you sweetheart.
Read: ‘A Little Boy Is Next, For Sure!’: Chrissy Teigen Reveals Baby Plans On The SAG Red Carpet
The Orange Is The New Black babes give good selfie…
Celebrating their SAG win for Ensemble in a Comedy Series, the OITNB beauts take to Insta.
Chrissy Teigen smells some cheese with Gina Rodriguez…
Lol.
Millie Bobby Brown is just too cute…
The Stranger Things star shows some video love.
Emma Stone can’t write backwards…
In fairness, who can?
Read: Why Emma Stone’s SAGs Speech Was A Teeny Bit Awkward
James Marsden’s momento…
The actor was nominated along with the cast of Westworld for Best Ensemble Cast in a TV Drama Series – sure, he lost out to Stranger Things on the night, but we loved his good luck Insta-shout out. Aww.
Jesse Tyler Ferguson’s photobomb…
The Modern Family star was quick to hop on this snap. We always love a good red carpet photobomb.
Sophie Turner shows some red carpet sass…
Don’t mess with Sansa Stark people.
Sofia Vergara’s ‘Immigrants’ post…
One of the many stars to take a political stance at the SAGs, Modern Family‘s Sofia Vergara and Westworld‘s Thandie Newton take a not-so-subtle dig at Trump.
Read: #NoMuslimBan: Actors And Celebrities Protest Donald Trump’s Immigrant Ban
Oh, hold on to your knickers. Here’s Ryan Gosling…
Dreamy.