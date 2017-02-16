So It’s Safe To Say That Stephen Bear Hasn’t Changed Since Big Brother

The TV personality has caused some dramz on E4's Celebs Go Dating...

Word on the street is that Stephen Bear has proved very unpopular on E4’s Celebs Go Dating.

The 27-year-old built quite a reputation for himself during his time on Celebrity Big Brother last year, doing everything in his power to make sure that he was one the most controversial housemates we’d ever watched.

Of course, the marmite TV star went on to win it – partly because of his entertainment value, and partly because (believe it or not) some people find him pretty darn hilarious.

Regardless, his larger-than-life personality secured him a spot on the new series of Celebs Go Dating, which also stars TOWIE‘s Ferne McCann and Kim Kardashian’s best friend Jonathan Cheban.

It’s safe to say that resident dating expert Nadia Essex has been less than impressed by Bear’s behaviour, with the E4 star accusing Bear of not taking the show seriously.

Yup. She even went as far as to tell him that he was acting like an ‘a-hole’.

Oh dear.

Viewers didn’t take long to react to the awkward moment, with many showing their disapproval of Bear’s behaviour. Yes, we’re here again.

It seems that not only has Bear been kicked off of the show, but he was also ‘banned’ from the launch party.

Eden Blackman – the other dating agent on the E4 dating show – reportedly told MTV: ‘After a longer discussion with Stephen, Nadia and I have agreed that we can no longer support him in his search for love.

‘It has been clear over the past week that despite some promising and fun early dates, his attentions are now elsewhere so it’s time to call it a day. We wish him well.’

Of course, this hasn’t done anything to dampen the rumours surrounding him and Charlotte Crosby.

Hmm.