This S Club 7 Star Is Joining EastEnders And We Can’t Believe It

You may recognise Hannah Spearritt from BBC’s Primeval, Death In Paradise or Casualty… OR, you know, that small band S Club 7, of course.

But what is the blonde beauty up to now? Well…

Hannah is joining EastEnders, people!

The 36 year old popstar and actress has recently been reported to be playing Karen Taylor’s younger sister Kandice on the soap, and it looks like she’ll be just as outspoken as her big sis.

Revealing her excitement about joining the cast Hannah told The Sun: ‘I’m over the moon to be joining the show, it’s such a huge part of British telly. I’m really looking forward to getting started and I can’t wait to see the Square in the flesh. Walford here I come.’

Eek! We cannot wait.

A TV source revealed to the publication that – if all goes well – Hannah could have bagged herself a permanent role on the show: ‘Producers are excited about casting Hannah in the show and if she proves popular she could be back as a more permanent fixture.’

Hannah has followed in the footsteps of many well-known singers who have turned their careers to the soap world, including the likes of Blue’s Lee Ryan, McBusted’s Matt Willis, Girls Aloud’s Sarah Harding, Boyzone’s Keith Duffy, Shayne Ward and Kym Marsh.

This comes just one day after Tamzin Outhwaite was confirmed to be returning to the BBC soap.