Rylan Was Put On The Spot About The New CBB Housemates On This Morning

After the news of new additions entering the Celebrity Big Brother house, fans have been speculating about who might be making an entrance...

Rylan Clark-Neal is pretty much all of us when he gets excited about Celebrity Big Brother.

The 28-year-old took to the This Morning sofa to present his Ryland segment today, and he couldn’t wait to discuss the big CBB bombshell that was teased during last night’s episode.

You’ve probably heard by now that three new housemates are being thrown into the mix tonight, with the update getting announced during a commercial break yesterday evening.

And, with all of the drama that’s been surrounding Nicola McLean and Jamie O’Hara, rumours soon started spreading across social media that Nicola’s husband, Tom Williams, might be making an appearance.

Rylan told the audience, ‘Weekend From Hell is launching tonight, it’s going to be very big.

‘We’ve got three new housemates going into the house tonight.’

This Morning presenters Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford didn’t waste the opportunity to quiz him on the speculation. After being put on the spot, Rylan said: ‘One of the rumours is Tom Williams… I cannot confirm or deny whether he is going into the house.’

He added, ‘I cant say too much they gagged me!’

Oh, what a tease!

Talk of Tom’s possible entrance first started when one follower tweeted him during last night’s episode, during a moment when Nicola and Jamie were having a cosy chat in the smoking area.

Tom responded cryptically: ‘bro these housemates aren’t ready for me #notonmylevel’.

Social media users quickly started questioning whether this could mean that he was preparing to make an appearance.

Hmm. We’ll have to tune in tonight and find out.