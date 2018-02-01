We Finally Know Why Rylan Clark Really Left This Morning

The truth is out

Ever since Rylan Clark announced he would be stepping down from his role on This Morning, a position he held for five years, fans have been speculating as to why.

Last year Rylan revealed the news to Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, saying: ‘I’ve not really said anything, but after Christmas, next Friday, I’m going to be going away for a little bit.’

‘It’s definitely not goodbye, but I’m going to be taking a little bit of a break for a little bit in the new year,’ he reassured the TV presenters.

‘But I just want to say thank you because it’s been lovely and I will be back,’ Rylan concluded.

Yet, despite reassuring fans that he would return to the popular daytime TV show, many have been questioning why he decided to leave in the first place. And questions around Rylan’s health and marriage have even been raised.

Well, Rylan has put all rumours to bed once and for all and has revealed the real reason he’s temporarily stepped down.

‘Some news outlets have said I’m having a baby, getting divorced and am terminally ill,’ Rylan began.

‘I’m really missing being there but I just need time to myself. People think there’s an ulterior motive and there’s not. I just needed a break for my head, for my body, for my peace of mind,’ he told The Sun.

There’s no denying that the presenter had a rough year last year either, Rylan even quit twitter at one point after becoming the subject of some very nasty online trolling.

Rylan also added: ‘I don’t get holiday, I’m self-employed. That’s a risk for anyone in telly.’

‘People forget you’re not just on the telly for an hour,’ he continued.

‘Today for instance, I’m up at five. On a Big Brother eviction night I wouldn’t have got home until 1am.’

‘I just needed a little break from working three, four, five jobs. That’s all.’

If you ask us that sounds perfectly reasonable, and it’s about time to Rylan took some time for himself.