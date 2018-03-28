Rylan Clark-Neal Confirms He Is Returning To This Morning And Fans Can’t Handle It

The TV presenter has announced something very exciting on Twitter...

Oh Rylan Clark-Neal, how we have missed you.

The much-loved TV presenter has finally confirmed the news that we have all been waiting to hear. Yup, he’s RETURNING to ITV’s This Morning, and he’s bringing a very famous face along with him.

‘The news is out! Excited to tell you I’ll be hosting @thismorning all next week with the BBig sister @EmmaWillis,’ he tweeted out to his 1.52 million followers.

What a dream combo, right?

Rylan’s fans seem to think so, with reactions including: ‘OMG makes me wanna chuck a sickie next week’, ‘Aww brilliant you guys are amazing can’t wait’ and ‘Woohoo happiness every morning with you two dolls’.

Fan-favourites Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield will be taking a well-deserved break, so Rylan will be filling in for them both next week.

The former X Factor contestant will kick things off on Tuesday morning (April 3rd), as the show will not air on Easter Monday.

We cannot wait.