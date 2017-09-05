Ryan addressed the rumours on Lorraine this morning...

Former Coronation Street actor Ryan Thomas – who played Jason Grimshaw on the ITV soap for 16 years – has been rumoured to be joining Aussie soap Neighbours AND be starring in this year’s series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

Chatting to Lorraine this morning, the Manchester lad didn’t actually deny that he could be moving to Australia for work – but he did seem a little coy about the rumours.

New boyfriend to former TOWIE star and fitness guru Lucy Mecklenburgh – who he met on Channel 4’s Celebrity Island With Bear Grylls – Ryan addressed the speculation: ‘I love I’m A Celebrity, but for me [Celebrity Island With Bear Grylls] was the only one that I wanted to do because with this one there is no winner, you’re not competing with anyone else and you’re not being voted out.

‘It doesn’t change who you are to win the competition because you’re just learning to survive and I love Bear Grylls. Anything he puts his name to, the fact that I get to be a part of that is incredible.’

And when Lorraine clarified that the rumours were false, Ryan didn’t rule out Neighbours entirely: ‘I keep getting this all the time – the jungle, Neighbours…’

Speculation began when a source told The Mirror: ‘Ryan’s news may come as a bit of a surprise but people are confident he’ll make a big splash on Neighbours. He’ll bring his Corrie fans with him and earn a new legion of fans along the away. He is just waiting on his visa. Then he’ll be moving to Australia to film the show.’

Well we REALLY hope this doesn’t mean the end of Ryan and Lucy.

Ryan – brother to TV favourites Adam and Scott – talked to Lorraine about his time on Corrie: ‘Coronation Street has been a massive part of my life for 16 years and I’m constantly reminded of it. I was 16 when I first started there and it was a journey I went on with some amazing people and they taught me everything.’

However, the show he is currently starring in – Celebrity Island – did not seem to be so up his street… (pardon the pun)

Speaking of the Bear Grylls show, Ryan admitted: ‘It was an incredible experience that I will never forget, but Lorraine it was horrendous. I didn’t enjoy any of it. For the first week we didn’t eat for eight days so that was difficult. We eventually got water. The storms were so, relentless, you didn’t know when they’d start or finish.

‘We lost something like two stone and on your body you have to adapt very quickly and you realise you can survive without food for a long time. Living without water was a struggle, finding that made a big difference to camp.’

Considering he met his gf Lucy on the show, we’re hoping that there was at least ONE thing he enjoyed about it… Right, Ryan!?