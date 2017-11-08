Ryan Thomas Squashes Those Lucy Mecklenburgh Split Allegations
Faith in true love? Fully restored.
We’ve heard it all before. Long distance relationships don’t work and blah blah blah.
And so it’s fair to say that we were pretty concerned for Lucy Mecklenburgh and Ryan Thomas after it was confirmed that Ryan would be headed down under to Australia in order to fulfil his new role in Neighbours.
Surely this spelt trouble for the couple?!
The pair became an item after meeting in the wilderness of Channel 4’s reality show Celebrity Island With Bear Grylls – choosing to keep their romance under wraps until recent months.
See: Lucy Mecklenburgh Confirms Relationship With Ryan Thomas
However, after it was announced that Ryan would be taking the part of Rafael Humphreys in early October, the couple appeared to put a social media pause on their relationship – leading to much speculation that they had split ahead of Ryan’s move.
However, it would appear that the couple are taking the slight geographical hiccup in their stride – with Lucy jetting out to Aus’ in order to see her beau.
Taking to his Instagram story, Ryan shared a snap of his girlfriend enjoying her visit.
Confirming that the woman in question was indeed her, Lucy then also shared a snap from the get together, posing for a selfie with a fellow partygoer.
You guys!
The couple publicly confirmed their relationship back in September of this year, with Lucy posting a photo of herself and Ryan enjoying a friend’s birthday.
Sign up for the newsletter
Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox
Captioning the snap ‘With my favourite 💛‘, their relationship status was pretty much signed, sealed and delivered.
Ryan had also shared snaps from the event, choosing to share a group shot of himself, Lucy and their friends.
Faith in true love?
Fully restored.
Alice Perry