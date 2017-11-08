Faith in true love? Fully restored.

We’ve heard it all before. Long distance relationships don’t work and blah blah blah.

And so it’s fair to say that we were pretty concerned for Lucy Mecklenburgh and Ryan Thomas after it was confirmed that Ryan would be headed down under to Australia in order to fulfil his new role in Neighbours.

Surely this spelt trouble for the couple?!

Yes I look tiny, yes they are rugby players and yes I'm going to watch England vs Australia in Melbourne tonight thanks for coming down to @neighbours yesterday always feels good to have fellow Northerners on set. Good luck @englandrugbyleague @thomasburgess @elliottw1989 @scotttagtaylor A post shared by Ryan Thomas (@ryanthomas84) on Oct 26, 2017 at 11:32pm PDT

The pair became an item after meeting in the wilderness of Channel 4’s reality show Celebrity Island With Bear Grylls – choosing to keep their romance under wraps until recent months.

However, after it was announced that Ryan would be taking the part of Rafael Humphreys in early October, the couple appeared to put a social media pause on their relationship – leading to much speculation that they had split ahead of Ryan’s move.

However, it would appear that the couple are taking the slight geographical hiccup in their stride – with Lucy jetting out to Aus’ in order to see her beau.

Taking to his Instagram story, Ryan shared a snap of his girlfriend enjoying her visit.

Confirming that the woman in question was indeed her, Lucy then also shared a snap from the get together, posing for a selfie with a fellow partygoer.

You guys!

The couple publicly confirmed their relationship back in September of this year, with Lucy posting a photo of herself and Ryan enjoying a friend’s birthday.

Captioning the snap ‘With my favourite 💛‘, their relationship status was pretty much signed, sealed and delivered.

With my favourite 💛 A post shared by Lucy Mecklenburgh (@lucymeck1) on Sep 1, 2017 at 1:33pm PDT

Ryan had also shared snaps from the event, choosing to share a group shot of himself, Lucy and their friends.

Faith in true love?

Fully restored.

Alice Perry