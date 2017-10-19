Does This Mean Ryan Thomas And Lucy Mecklenburgh Are Still Together?

Ryan just shared something very sweet about his 'girlfriend'...

Ryan Thomas and Lucy Mecklenburgh began their whirlwind romance on Channel 4’s reality show Celebrity Island With Bear Grylls.

But fans of the couple have been seriously worried that they may have split after Ryan announced that he had landed a role on hit Australian soap Neighbours, especially after Lucy then went on to cryptically post something on Instagram about ‘only attracting frogs’… Hmm…

However, Ryan has recently taken to social media to congratulate the former The Only Way Is Essex star on her latest project.

Gushing over his ‘girlfriend’, Ryan wrote: ‘This is a confidence course I truly believe in and something I feel I had to share. Well done @lucymeck1 @resultswithcecilia @resultswithlucy very proud of what you guys are trying to achieve.’

Massive thank you to @iconibiza @benspier for arranging our ibiza holiday. ☀️ A post shared by Ryan Thomas (@ryanthomas84) on Oct 5, 2017 at 2:05am PDT

Is Ryan being a supportive BF or is he just congratulating his ex-flame?



Regardless, Lucy’s new project looks seriously amazing as she has recently opened up about the new adventure that is very close to her heart.

‘What a week!! 🤗 I can’t believe over 15,000 people are doing my @withselflove Confidence Course that launched 2 days ago!’ she gushed to her 1.2 million Instagram followers. ‘Thanks for all your kind messages & DM’s I’m trying to answer them all but have hundreds so please bear with me 😘💕’

With my favourite 💛 A post shared by Lucy Mecklenburgh (@lucymeck1) on Sep 1, 2017 at 1:33pm PDT

‘Mental health is not something to be ignored and I’m really glad that we are becoming more aware of the importance of actually understanding it. That’s why me and my team of professionals have created a FREE confidence course giving you techniques, methods and advice on how to understand, cope and hopefully reduce your anxieties. This amazing course is called @withselflove and is absolutely FREE (link in bio)❤️ It’s costs nothing but u could gain everything! [sic]’



We’re really hoping that Lucy and Ryan are making things work despite their busy work schedules…

