Viewers Think Something Awkward Went Down With Ryan Seacrest At The Oscars

Did Taraji P. Henson just throw shade at Ryan Seacrest on the Oscars red carpet?

From the editors of Marie Claire

It was inevitable that all eyes were going to be on Ryan Seacrest during the Oscars red carpet.

The famous host – who has almost become part of the furniture when it comes to a showbiz soirée – has been hit with sexual harassment allegations by a former co-worker. Of course, with the current climate that’s been created by #MeToo and Time’s Up, there has been quite a bit of talk about whether or not it was appropriate to have him conducting interviews with the actors that have been speaking up on the movement.

‘I don’t want to accuse anyone of not telling the truth,’ Ryan announced, addressing the accusations, according to The Wrap. ‘But in this case, I have no choice but to again deny the claims against me, remind people that I was recused of any wrongdoing, and put the matter to rest.’

It was announced this week that Ryan would keep his spot, after a ‘comprehensive and thorough’ investigation.

With the live red carpet kicking off on Sunday night, viewers at home were keeping a close eye on what might go down. So when Taraji P. Henson had something of an awkward moment with the E! presenter, Twitter pretty much jumped on it.

‘The universe has a way of taking care of taking care of good people,’ the Hidden Figures said to Seacrest, as she touched him on the chin. ‘You know what I mean?’

What’s more, having finished her chat with the host, she then told ABC’s Wendi Mclendon-Covey, ‘I’m great now that I’m in your company.’

Viewers quickly started praising the star for her moment, with reactions including: ‘Taraji just shaded tf out of Ryan Seacrest and he didn’t even know it [sic]’ and ‘I literally just gasped out loud at Taraji bopping Seacrest on the chin while shading his character.’

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

Others felt that the short clip had been taken out of context, with many pointing out that they hugged at the end of their chat.

‘I didn’t really feel like Taraji Henson was throwing shade at Ryan Seacrest. I felt like it was the opposite,’ said one Twitter user.

We’ll leave it to you to decide.