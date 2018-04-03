Ryan Reynolds Responds To Claims That He And Blake Lively Are ‘Struggling’

And he does it in the BEST way...

We are still reeling from the news of Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan’s split – WE KNOW – but Ryan Reynolds is here to tell you that he and Blake Lively are all good.

THANK GOODNESS.

Following rumours that things might be a little strained between himself and Blake, the Deadpool actor hit back on Twitter.

And he did so in the most Ryan Reynolds way, obviously.

Responding directly to a report that claimed his marriage was in trouble – due to them ‘struggling to spend quality time together’ – he quipped: ‘I wish. I could use a little ‘me time.’’

LOL. The King of Twitter strikes again.

What’s more, a source is said to have confirmed to PEOPLE that ‘they’re 1,000 percent solid and couldn’t be more in love’.

The pair, who have two daughters, walked the red carpet together over the weekend, attending the premiere for A Quiet Place in support of Emily Blunt and John Krasinski.

Here’s hoping that these two keep on going strong.

❤️❤️❤️