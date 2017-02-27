We’ve Found Out The Identity Of Ryan Gosling’s Stunning Oscars Date

Instead of his long-term partner Eva Mendes, the 36-year-old actor sat next to his sister Mandi. And WOW, those genes...

Ryan Gosling had a pretty eventful evening at the Oscars.

The 36-year-old actor celebrated as his film La La Land won the Best Picture gong… and then learnt a few seconds later that Moonlight was meant to have been announced instead. Awks.

See: Oscars Dresses 2017: The Best Moments From The Red Carpet

He lost the Best Actor category to Casey Affleck, but got a shout-out in his co-star Emma Stone’s Best Actress speech.

Then there was that shirt. The frilly 70s-style number that inspired a thousand memes, including one particularly hilarious comparison to Ron Weasley’s Yule Ball garb.

See: Oscars 2017: Ryan Gosling’s Frilly Shirt Divides Opinion

But there was one thing about Ryan’s appearance at the ceremony that really confused viewers – his date.

Despite the fact that he and partner Eva Mendes haven’t walked a red carpet together for years, everyone was hoping that she would break tradition for his big night at the Academy Awards.

But alas, it wasn’t to be. Instead, Ryan arrived on the arm of a rather stunning blonde.

But don’t worry! There was nothing fishy going on. In fact, it was all rather adorable. The lady in question was actually Ryan’s older sister Mandi.

Mandi was there for sisterly support as Ryan missed out on his first Oscar. She was seen hugging her little brother, and excitedly chatting to guests including Justin Timberlake.

We’ve also got to mention THAT amazing gown. Because while Ryan’s ruffles were doing the rounds, we were way more focused on Mandi’s plunging sequin number.

And we weren’t the only ones who thought she looked beautiful, with Tweets including: ‘Based on #ryangosling and his sister, I would like to know more about the parent geese. #Oscars,’ and: ‘We are about half way through the #Oscars and so far the big winner is anybody that gets to meet Ryan Gosling’s sister.’

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

Yep. That’s some good genes there.