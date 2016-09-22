So… It Looks Like Ryan Gosling And Eva Mendes *Aren’t* Married

Rumours of the pair getting hitched began circulating the internet earlier this week, but now it seems everyone got it wrong...

We were shocked to hear that Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling might have tied the knot after five years – and managed to keep it completely secret.

Pretty impressive for two Hollywood stars, right?!

But if, like us, you’ve been eagerly awaiting photos of Eva’s wedding dress to emerge, you might be a little disappointed.

It seems that the pair’s alleged ‘secret marriage’ was in fact SO secret that not even they knew it happened. Err, what?

Despite claims that Eva and Ryan tied the knot in an ‘intimate ceremony’ earlier this year, PEOPLE have now confirmed the rumours are false and the actors didn’t get hitched at all. Oh.

So where did these rumours come from? Well, the loved-up couple have been together since 2011. They first met on the set of 2012 drama The Place Beyond The Pines.

Earlier this week, reports started to circulate that they’d actually wed ‘among a small group of family and friends’ and unsurprisingly, people went crazy.

One fan Tweeted: ‘Awww so happy for Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling they secretly got married, which is what I love about this couple. Low profile.’

They started speculating every single detail of the pair’s apparent nuptials. So they were pretty gutted to hear that the rumours were false.

Neither Ryan nor Eva have spoken out about the claims. However, this isn’t the first time they’ve kept details about their relationship top secret.

They also kept tight-lipped about the details surrounding the births of their two daughters, Esmeralda, two, and five-month-old Amada.

Aw. We’re still holding out for a wedding one day, guys!

By Naomi Bartram