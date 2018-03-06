This Morning’s Ruth Langsford Now Demands Equal Pay With Her Male Co-Presenters

'I'm doing the same job, whether I'm with my husband or any other male co-presenter...'

Ruth Langsford now ‘insists on being paid the same’ as her male co-stars, which just so happens to include her husband Eamonn ­Holmes.

The presenter of ITV’s This Morning and Loose Women has spoken out about the gender pay gap, and she’s not afraid to say that she knows her worth.

Ruth told The Sun: ‘I insist now on being paid the same. I insist now that I do. But as we all know, in the past I’ve worked not just with Eamonn.

‘The thing is you don’t normally discuss your pay when you’re a co-presenter, but obviously I do with my husband because he’s my husband.’

She added: ‘I basically wouldn’t work for them if they weren’t paying me the same if I’m doing the same job, whether I’m with my husband or any other male co-presenter.’

Ruth and Eamonn first started hosting This Morning together back in 2000. Announcing their engagement live on air nine years later, the couple have become a firm fan-favourite.

There’s been an awful lot of talk about the pay disparities between males and females in television, especially after the BBC revealed its list of highest-earning stars last year.

As ITV isn’t publicly funded, it didn’t officially reveal the salaries for its stars in the same way.

But, at the time, ITV chairman Sir Peter Bazalgette did issue a statement to highlight: ‘We take gender issues, employment and pay very seriously as a company.’

Refreshingly, Ruth’s career has continued to go from strength-to-strength.

‘If you’d asked me 10 years ago, I probably would have said they’d put me out to grass right now,’ she joked.

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

‘I’m 58 this year and I’ve actually got more work in the past two years than I’ve had in my whole career.’

Keep it up, lady.