Ruby Rose Reveals She’ll Be In A Wheelchair While Recovering From Medical Issue

On Thursday, Ruby Rose took to Twitter in order to acknowledge a health issue she had previously been handling privately. The star posted a series of tweets alongside a photo of herself in a wheelchair, and she publicly addressed a longtime medical issue.

‘So… For the past few years (decade) I’ve been dealing with a spine issue. I am now recovering from a back procedure, but I do need to stay active, so before I get seen with my cane and wheelchair in public, I’d rather put it out there that I’m fine and going to be fine,’ she wrote.

‘What I need to know now is when I’m not wheeling around LA like a 102 year old, what movies, shows, books and video games do you suggest… I’m buying a switch… I’m looking at you @chrissyteigen what games should I get?’

While she did not name the specific health issue she has dealt with, she did post a photo of herself in a wheelchair and a ‘Strong Female Lead’ T-shirt with a woman in scrubs behind her.

Chrissy Teigen hasn’t responded yet to Rose’s game inquiry, but if we’d have to guess, we’d say she probably has some recommendations.

Get well soon, Ruby.