The Royals Pay Tribute To Fallen Veterans During Remembrance Sunday Service

Pregnant Kate Middleton also stepped out to pay her respects...

By Jennifer Davis

From the editors of InStyle US

Everyone’s favourite royal trio paid tribute to fallen veterans for Remembrance Sunday at the weekend.

Prince William and Prince Harry joined their father Prince Charles among the crowds during the somber ceremony, which honours those who have served and died for Britain. Taking over for Queen Elizabeth, the 65-year-old prince laid the ceremonial wreath, which was a big break in tradition, marking a shift in royal duties.

William and Harry also laid wreaths in remembrance of the fallen. After the ceremony was done, the three royals marched alongside the 10,000 servicemen and women and veterans along the streets of London.

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip watched as the ceremony progressed from a balcony in Buckingham Palace, while the Duchess of Cambridge and Sophie the Countess of Wessex looked on from another.

For the occasion, pregnant Kate Middleton bundled up against the London chill in a black double-breasted coat featuring two rows of gold buttons. She accessorised the somber ensemble with an oversize black hat. We’d forgive you for thinking that The Duchess had switched-up her hair again, as it appeared to be much shorter. She had, however, swept it up so that it rolled above her shoulders.

Kate, who has been suffering from Hyperemesis Gravidarum throughout her pregnancy, also joined the Queen and other members of the royal family at the Royal Albert Hall for a concert in honour of veterans at the weekend.