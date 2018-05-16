The Royal Wedding’s Bridesmaids And Page Boys Have Been Announced

So. Cute.

By Megan C. Hills

From the editors of Marie Claire UK

With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding coming up this Saturday, there’s been a lot of speculation on everything from her wedding dress to who’s walking the actress down the aisle. The topic of who Meghan’s bridesmaids are going to be was a hot topic, but Kensington Palace have finally put everyone out of their misery as they’ve just announced the full list – and they’re littler than you expected.

Princess Charlotte will be leading the charge on Saturday afternoon, accompanied by Meghan and Harry’s young goddaughters. Meghan’s godchildren Remi Litt and Rylan Litt have been bestowed the honour, alongside Harry’s charges Florence van Cutsem and Zalie Warren.

It was thought that at one point Meghan’s best friend and stylist Jessica Mulroney would be her maid of honour, however Meghan chose to scrap the tradition for the Royal Wedding. (Harry’s still full steam ahead though with Prince William as best man.) However, Jessica’s children will be heavily involved. Four year old Ivy Mulroney will also be part of the bridesmaids crew – here’s hoping she and Princess Charlotte become besties.

Kensington Palace also revealed who Meghan and Harry’s official page boys were going to be and – following with the theme – they’ve also chosen a younger crew. Prince George will be joining his sister in the bridal party, alongside Prince Harry’s godson Jasper Dyer. Jessica Mulroney’s twins Brian and John Mulroney will also be part of the page boy party.

This isn’t Princess Charlotte and Prince George’s first rodeo, as they previously played the same roles for their auntie Pippa Middleton’s wedding. Given that Kate had to tell Prince George off for acting up during the ceremony, maybe he’ll be a little more well-behaved this time around.

Unfortunately, we won’t get to find out what threads the bridesmaids and page boys are going to be rocking until the day of the wedding. One thing’s for sure: with a bridal party this tiny, the photographs are going to be absolutely adorable.