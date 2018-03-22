The Royal Nanny Had To Learn Some Very Specialised Skills Before Being Hired

By Rachael Martin

From the editors of Good To Know

Prince George and Princess Charlotte will soon by joined by a little brother or sister, as Kate Middleton and Prince William prepare to welcome their third child next month.

The new royal baby is due at some point in April, and according to Us Weekly, the couple aren’t planning on hiring any additional help in preparation for their third child. The royal couple will instead continue with the ‘same arrangement as before’.

So, Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s Spanish nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo will take charge of the new arrival and be responsible for helping Wills and Kate look after their three children.

Royal nanny Maria has been with the family since 2014, and went through rigorous training before she was deemed qualified by the UK’s prestigious Norland College as ready to look after future heirs and heiresses.

In order to look after George, Charlotte and their new sibling, this goes far beyond the traditional skills a nanny might need such as child rearing, first aid and cooking.

For children so much in the public eye, Maria was also taught how to look after her charges in intense security situations, and also knows how to perform ‘defensive driving’ – should the need for her to whisk the young royals away arise.

‘The nannies are taught everything from defensive driving, to security issues, to how to care for a future king or queen,’ royal commentator Victoria Murphy told ABC News.

Speaking shortly after the birth of Charlotte, the royal expert added: ‘So she [Maria] just really knows everything that you could possibly need to know about bringing up a child.’

With defensive driving and security training under her belt, it sounds like Maria is more than prepared for the third royal baby!