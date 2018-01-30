The Royal Family actually has a WhatsApp group that they’re ‘scared to leave’

'You don't want to be seen as rude.'

If you’re one of the unlucky few to be subjected to the pains of a family WhatsApp group, you’re not alone. It turns out that the Royal Family actually has their own group chat where they keep one another up to date on the latest rumblings. Given that Kate Middleton is pregnant with her third child and there’s two weddings on the horizon with Princess Eugenie and Prince Harry getting married, there’s a lot to talk about.

In an interview with The Mirror, former rugby player Mike Tindall (who is married to the Queen’s granddaughter Zara Tindall) explained that he and a few members of the Royal household have a group WhatsApp.

He said, ‘Me, my brother and then a few of Zara’s side like her brother Pete and the cousins are on WhatsApp groups. I wouldn’t say we’re cutting edge, but it’s just easier for some reason on WhatsApp.’

Although Mike added that he and Zara ‘haven’t been invited yet’ to Harry and Eugenie’s weddings, they’ve been kept in the loop on further developments thanks to the messaging app.

As is the way with group WhatsApps however, things peter out and they become more of a nuisance than a plus. Even though there’s a new WhatsApp feature that helps group admins silence that person who just won’t stop sending GIFs, sometimes there’s no avoiding the inevitable annoyance.

Mike lamented, ‘I’m in about 25,000 groups. You might do it for a get-together and just stay on the group, and occasionally people will post. You’re scared to leave because you don’t want to be seen as rude.’

Totally relatable. Nobody ever wants to be the first to leave a group chat – and we bet that goes double when the Royals are involved.