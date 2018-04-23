The Royal Family React To Kate Middleton And Prince William’s Baby News

'They are delighted'

Kate Middleton and Prince William are officially parents of three!

It was announced earlier this afternoon that Kate, 36, had given birth to a son, a baby brother for Prince George, four, and two-year-old Princess Charlotte.

On Kensington Palace’s Twitter page, a message read: ‘Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 1101hrs. The baby weighs 8lbs 7oz. The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well.’

Of course, both Kate and William’s families were informed of the news before it was made public, and several members of the Royal Family have expressed their happiness.

In another tweet, Kensington Palace said: ‘The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry and members of both families have been informed and are delighted with the news.’

We’re yet to learn the littl’un’s name, but he’s now fifth in line to the throne. His big sister Charlotte has made history by retaining her place in the pecking order, despite being a girl, after a new legislative act was passed five years ago.

Kate and William, 35 – who married in April 2011 – announced Kate’s happy news back in September. As with her other pregnancies, she was suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum and was forced to cancel several public engagements.

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

But she’s since been back in the limelight, and joined the royals at a number of events before going on maternity leave last month.

We’ll update you with all the details as and when we get them. But in the meantime… congratulations to the Cambridges!