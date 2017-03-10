8 Very Interesting Words You’ll Never Hear The Royal Family Say

Who knew?

We all know there are certain things we’ll never see the Royal Family do. Eating a kebab after a boozy night down the Red Lion, for example.

But did you know there are also some words that the Queen, Wills, Kate and co. are forbidden from using? Well, there are. And they’re quite surprising.

Social anthropologist Kate Fox – author of Watching The English: The Hidden Rules Of English Behaviour – has let us in on a few dos and don’ts for conversations with the Windsors. Y’know, if the opportunity ever arises…

1) Posh

We call the royals (and Victoria Beckham) ‘posh’, but they’d never use it themselves. Instead, they’d say ‘smart’. According to Fox, ‘posh’ would only ever be used ‘ironically, in a jokey tone, to show that you know it’s a low-class word’.

2) Pardon

We’ve always been taught that ‘pardon’ is the polite term, but the royals prefer ‘sorry?’ or ‘what?’

Um, pardon?

3) Tea

Looking forward to your ‘tea’ tonight? Prince Harry isn’t. He’ll be tucking into ‘dinner’ or ‘supper’.

4) Toilet

If the Duchess ever needs to excuse herself, you won’t hear her saying she’s popping to the ‘toilet,’ ‘ladies’ room’, ‘bathroom’ or, heaven forbid, ‘BOG’.

‘Lavatory’ or ‘loo’ are more acceptable. Fox says the Royal Family historically avoided the word ‘toilet’ because of its French origins. Shady.

5) Lounge

Let’s be honest, you’re never going to see George and Charlotte eating a microwave meal in front of the telly. But if they did, they’d be in a ‘sitting room’ or ‘drawing room’ as opposed to a ‘lounge’ or ‘living room’.

Sofa is the correct term for a ‘settee’ or ‘couch.’

6) Mum and dad

We might not have referred to our parents as ‘mummy and daddy’ since 1997, but the royals continue this tradition well into adulthood. In fact, Prince Charles referred to the Queen as ‘Mummy’ during his speech at her Diamond Jubilee celebrations in 2012.

7) Perfume

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall would only ever spritz herself with a ‘scent’.

8) Patio

Because the royal kids have a ‘terrace’ to play on, yahhh?