It Turns Out That There Was A Sentimental Meaning Behind The Royal Baby Blanket

The tradition goes back almost 70 years...

The new royal baby took his first outing into the world just hours after arriving, with the Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William introducing him to the media on the steps of the Lindo wing at around 6pm on Monday.

There was, of course, a big buzz around Kate Middleton’s choice of outfit.

Many thought she may have been paying tribute to Princess Diana, whilst others speculated about whether her red and white tones were actually a subtle nod to St. George’s Day.

But there was actually one accessory on display that did hold a very significant meaning – and it was worn by our new prince.

You will have noticed that the newest member of the royal family made his debut in a cream blanket and matching bonnet. ADORABLE.

The shawl was actually made by Nottingham-based knitwear company G.H. Hurt & Sons – a brand that has a rich history with the royals.

In a tradition started by the Queen when her first son Prince Charles was born, each royal baby has sported a knit made in this now-iconic ‘Shawl Factory’.

In 1948, Queen Elizabeth II wrapped Prince Charles in a G.H. Hurt & Sons blanket to introduce him to the world. As an adult, he then followed suit when welcoming his two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, alongside their mother Princess Diana.

William and his wife Kate Middleton decided to do the same with their first born, Prince George, probably in tribute to his late mother.

They chose the same brand for Princess Charlotte two years later and, yes you guessed it, the new prince was also bundled up in the very same one.

Providing baby blankets to the royal family for 69 years, G.H. Hurt & Sons’ Elegant Soft Wool Baby Shawl – which retails at £74 – was used for Princess Charlotte and is believed to have been handed down to the new royal baby.

Unsurprisingly, the company has reportedly seen a sudden surge in popularity as a result of the new arrival.

The power of those royals, eh?