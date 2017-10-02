This EastEnders Star Just Welcomed Twins, And The Photos Are Adorable

So gorgeous!

We have the loveliest news from one of our favourite EastEnders stars today.

Ross Kemp – who returned to the soap for three guest stints as much-loved character Grant Mitchell last year – has welcomed twin girls. Aw.

The 53-year-old actor introduced his daughters to the world on Twitter, captioning a gorgeous black and white photo of his wife Renee O’Brien cradling them: ‘Mum, Ava and Kitty doing well! Dad overjoyed. Thanks to all at the hospital! 👶👶.’

He also sent a shout-out to the midwives who helped deliver Ava and Kitty, writing alongside a selfie: ‘BIG THANKS to Lawrence Impey and his team. Very happy Dad again!’

And next to a picture of himself cuddling the newborns, he simply said: ‘My girls and me.’

How beautiful?! Of course, the congratulations have been flooding in from both friends and fans.

Ex-‘Enders actress Jo Joyner tweeted: ‘Congratulations @RossKemp Mr Impey delivered our precious babies 7 years ago. Double the joy for you & super mum #blessed #justgetsbetter,’ while Amanda Holden gushed: ‘Gorgeous. Congratulations. Beautiful names xx.’

Ross is already a father of two sons. He welcomed his eldest boy with ex-partner Nicola Coleman in 2010, and he and Renee had their first child together in 2015. He and Renee married in 2012.

While he and Renee are probably pretty busy adjusting to life with newborn twins right now, Ross has still found the time to thank everyone for their well wishes.

He’s tweeted: ‘Thank you so much for taking the time to send such kind messages and congratulations. Much appreciated!’

All our congratulations to you and Renee, Ross! You’ve got two absolute beauties there.