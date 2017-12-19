Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Shares The First Picture Of Her Baby Boy

The model posts a gorgeous snap on Instagram

We’ve just had our first glimpse at Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham’s son, and the photo is ADORABLE.

It was Rosie, 30, who shared the snap on Instagram. It shows her looking super-chic as she heads onto an aeroplane with six-month-old Jack cradled in her arms.

She’s effortlessly cool in black heeled boots, an ankle-length white coat and sunnies, and the caption simply reads: ‘Happy Holidays 👋🏼.’

Of course, fans were quick to coo over the cute image. Comments included: ‘Mum goals right there,’ ‘This is stunning 🌷🌹,’ and: ‘Omg! So adorable, happy holidays love 😍❤😍.’

Rosie and Jason, 50, welcomed little Jack back in June. They announced the news on Instagram, with Rosie posting a beautiful shot of the newborn’s hand.

She told fans: ‘Our little man arrived! Jack Oscar Statham – 8.8lbs on Saturday June 24th. 👼🏼❤️.’

The couple have been together since 2010, and announced their engagement in January 2016.