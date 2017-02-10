Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Has Just Done A Total Beyoncé On Instagram
The 29-year-old model is pregnant with her first child...
It’s shaping up to be the year of celebrity pregnancies, as Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has just become the latest A-lister to reveal that she is expecting.
The model and her fiancé Jason Statham will be welcoming their first child.
Totes adorable.
To make the big announcement, the 29-year-old posted a beautiful photograph, showcasing her blossoming bump in all its glory, on social media.
Rosie captioned her image: ‘Very happy to share that Jason and I are expecting!! Lots of love Rosie x’.
But wait. Doesn’t this look a little familiar?
After Beyoncé broke the internet with that pregnancy photo shoot last week, it seems that a number of other celebrities have taken note. And we have to say, Rosie’s ethereal beach pose looks like it may have taken some inspiration from Queen B, dontcha think?
Her fans wasted no time in offering their congratulations, with user comments including: ‘Congratulations ❤❤❤’ and ‘Pregnant @rosiehw more beautiful than ever! Congratulations! What a wonderful blessing!’
We’re sure that the news has made the couple, who got engaged last year, very happy.
Rosie has previously spoken about her desire to start a family, telling the EDIT in 2015: ‘Having a family is something I think about for sure, and whether I’d live here in America or in England.’
Aw, congrats guys!