Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Looks Stunning In New Baby Bump Pic

Her dog looks great, too



Is there any situation Rosie Huntington-Whiteley DOESN’T look totally gorgeous in? We doubt it. The beautiful model has shared another baby bump selfie and we think it might just be the most serene picture ever.

See: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s First Swimwear Collection Is Here!

Rosie, who is pregnant with her first child, shared this sweet snap on her Instagram. Even though she’s wearing all black her burgeoning baby bump can clearly be seen, popping up just above her lowered waistband.

Rosie is prejudgers with her and Jason Statham’s first baby

Very happy to share that Jason and I are expecting!! Lots of love Rosie x ❤👼🏼 Photo by @jasonstatham A post shared by Rosie Huntington-Whiteley (@rosiehw) on Feb 9, 2017 at 10:55am PST

As lovely as she looks we can’t help but be a little bit distracted by her adorable sausage dog who totally steals the show, posing next to the mama-to-be like a pro. Look at that belly!

Rosie announced her lovely news in classic celeb style, on Instagram with a ridiculously great picture. The shot featured bikini-clad Rosie and bump on a beach looking fabulous.