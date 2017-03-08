Rosie Huntingdon-Whiteley’s First Swimwear Collection Is Here

Is there anything RHW can’t do?

When it comes to luxurious yet practical lingerie nowhere fits the bill better than Rosie for Autograph. Since first collaborating with the high street stalwart, Rosie has gone on to design not just underwear but nightwear, sportswear and make up, and now she is working her design magic once again.

Just in time for the summer comes the news that Rosie is launching her very first swimwear range.

Launching exclusively at Marks and Spencer, the 24-piece collection is inspired by elegant, grown up glamour.

Featuring chic and flattering shapes, ultra modern designs with stylised floral prints in sultry hues, and luxe fabrications for ultimate poolside confidence, we predict this will be another sell-out.

Available in sizes 8-18 and 32- 40 A – E cup, it’s accessible to all. Plus, with prices starting from £19.50, it won’t break the bank.

“I’m very proud of my first swim collection and expanding the Rosie for Autograph brand. It’s been an exciting journey working alongside Soozie and the M&S design team, developing ideas and drawing on the knowledge I have gained from my lingerie collection” Rosie said in a statement.

Hitting stored on the 27th April, we’ll see you at the check-out.