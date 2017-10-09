Game Of Thrones’ Rose Leslie Shows Off Her Stunning Engagement Ring

Kit Harington chose one whopper of a rock for his lady...

Ooh… we’ve just been given a glimpse of Game Of Thrones actress Rose Leslie’s ring.

The 30-year-old confirmed her engagement to co-star Kit Harington last month, but she’s so far kept her left hand firmly under wraps.

TBH, we’re not sure why. Because Kit, also 30, has chosen one seriously stunning sparkler.

The piece features a large circular diamond set on a gold band. It manages to be statement and chic at the same time, and looks just gorgeous on Rose’s ring finger.

Kit and Rose’s happy news was confirmed two weeks ago, via a traditional announcement in The Times.

This read: ‘Mr K.C. Harington and Miss R.E. Leslie.

‘The engagement is announced between Kit, younger son of David and Deborah Harington of Worcesterhire, and Rose, middle daughter of Sebastian and Candy Leslie of Aberdeenshire.’

The couple met on the set of the hit HBO show back in 2012, and moved into a £1.75 million house in East Anglia after five years of dating.

Kit is believed to have got down on knee over summer.

He recently opened up about how the big moment, revealing on The Jonathan Ross Show: ‘I did have some plans to do it, I was going to string up some lights in some trees and do all the romantic stuff but we were in the country and we were under this beautiful night sky and had a log fire burning and red wine and I blew my load early.’

Realising what he’d said, he laughed: ‘Sorry that’s a really bad expression.

‘I was meant to do it the day after with the lights. What I meant to say was, I popped my question a bit early. Not blew my load.’

LOLz. With that ring, we’re pretty sure he could’ve got away with anything…