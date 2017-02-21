‘What Is This Line Down My Tummy…?’ Rochelle Humes Reaches Out To Fans For Baby Bump Advice

Rohelle Humes needs the 'pointless little trail' issue cleared up once and for all

Aww, this is sweet. When heavily pregnant Rochelle Humes decided to share an intimate snap via Instagram yesterday, it wasn’t just a picture celebrating her blossoming baby bump, in fact, the 29-year-old appealed for more than just Insta-likes. Yep, turns out the girl needed some insider pregnancy advice from her loyal fans.

‘Okay what is this line down my tummy and does it have a purpose?! Or is it a pointless little trail?’ The Saturdays star captioned her post, which clearly shows a mysterious dark line growing across her stomach. Rochelle, who has a three-year-old daughter Alaia-Mai with husband Marvin 31, clearly didn’t experience this curious phenomenon during her first pregnancy, and needed a myth-busting heads-up from her 1million followers.

Of course, fans were quick to clear up the ‘line’ issue for Rochelle, reassuring her that the ‘little trail’ was completely normal.

‘It’s called a linea nigra and it’s completely normal, it happens to about 75% of mums, it’s due to more melanin production in pregnancy. It will fade slowly after birth, it might take a few months but it won’t go away completely. It’s no need to be worried and it also doesn’t mean your having a certain gender. Hope I could help. @rochellehumes’ one helpful fan responded.

Another fan also sent words of reassurance:

‘@rochellehumes I had this with both my Babies! I still have it now and my little lady is almost 6 months! I don’t want it to fade, every time I look at it it’s a beautiful reminder of my bump ☺️ xx’

Cute!

But, if old wives tales are to be believed, there is the suggestion that a strong linea nigra could reveal the sex of the baby.

One Insta-fan simply commented ‘Boy!!’, whereas other fans hinted that they’d given birth to little boys after experiencing the same tum line during pregnancy.

‘@rochellehumes I had this with all 3 of my boys. So lovely. Your beautiful bump is making me broody! Xx’ one fan gushed.

So does this mean Rochelle is having a little boy?! Eeps, watch this space…